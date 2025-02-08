Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,306,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,398,000 after purchasing an additional 229,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.