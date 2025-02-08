Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 145.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

