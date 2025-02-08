Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

