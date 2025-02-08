Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 10 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,316.75 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,350.27. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,240.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,185.54.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,374.88.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

