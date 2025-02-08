Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.45 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

