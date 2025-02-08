Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 3,141 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TPG by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,921,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after buying an additional 992,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after buying an additional 102,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,849,000 after acquiring an additional 67,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TPG by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

