boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Trading Down 28.4% – What’s Next?

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 28.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded boohoo group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

