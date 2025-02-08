Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $127.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $173,055,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after acquiring an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 285,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.