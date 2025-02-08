Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.08 ($0.08). 10,071,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 4,869,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.58 ($0.07).
Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 14.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.42.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
