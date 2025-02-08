BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,656.02. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.