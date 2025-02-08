BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.5 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Shares of BWA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,656.02. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

