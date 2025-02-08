Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $105.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $64.39 and a one year high of $107.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,302 shares of company stock worth $4,464,725 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

