BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$62.49 and last traded at C$62.49. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$79.99 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.62.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

