Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $822.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $82,342.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,068.40. This trade represents a 30.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 528.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 130,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $4,502,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $4,310,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.