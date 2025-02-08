Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $1,021.70

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,021.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,013.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $914.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $787.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,027.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,517 shares of company stock valued at $285,805,037. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,008,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

