Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 520,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,426,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NRG Energy
In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG
NRG Energy Stock Performance
NYSE NRG opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $115.38.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.22%.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Meta Platforms Continues to Prove Why It’s a Premier Play on AI
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.