Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 472.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial lowered shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $603.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

