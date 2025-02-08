Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 4,205 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

