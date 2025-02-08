Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Increases Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 249.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.