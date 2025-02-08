Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Camden Property Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.
Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
CPT stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $118.85.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.67%.
Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.42.
View Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Camden Property Trust
- What is a support level?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.