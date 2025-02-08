Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Camden Property Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.

CPT stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $118.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.67%.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.42.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

