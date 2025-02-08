Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) PT Set at C$140.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$140.00 target price on Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Tire from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTC
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$0.57. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire will post 13.6961722 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.