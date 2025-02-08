Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) PT Set at C$140.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$140.00 target price on Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Tire from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTC

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

TSE:CTC opened at C$220.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$217.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$222.76. The company has a market cap of C$752.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$192.10 and a 52-week high of C$275.36.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$0.57. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire will post 13.6961722 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.