Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,620,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,270 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,382,000 after buying an additional 1,535,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

