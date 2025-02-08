Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in NiSource by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NI

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.