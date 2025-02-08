Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $203.13 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $208.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.