Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases 101,922 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,922 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.27 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.