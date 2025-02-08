Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases 55,767 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,767 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

