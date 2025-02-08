Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases 713 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 11,235.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after acquiring an additional 993,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RTX by 256.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,309,000 after purchasing an additional 702,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.