Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 5,960 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.