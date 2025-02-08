Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

CBNK opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.