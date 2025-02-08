Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 339284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

