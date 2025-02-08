Capital Management Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 2,352 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 130,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $393.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average is $169.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

