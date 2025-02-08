Capital Management Associates Inc Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Management Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

