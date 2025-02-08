Capital Management Associates Inc Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,379,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 215,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,269.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,686,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,518 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

