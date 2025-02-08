Capital Management Associates Inc Purchases 12,049 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SIVR opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

