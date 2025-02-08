Capital Management Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.