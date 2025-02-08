Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $18.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $203.13. 1,772,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,561. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.17. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.63.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

