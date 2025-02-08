Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.82 and traded as high as C$54.26. Capital Power shares last traded at C$53.94, with a volume of 775,977 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.33.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

