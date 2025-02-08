Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 291.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $478.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.