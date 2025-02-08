Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $221,613.39 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $229,244.38.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

CSTL opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $772.99 million, a P/E ratio of 138.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

