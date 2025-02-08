Cathy W. Zbanek Sells 20,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,062.84. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.72. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.57%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 163,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

