Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.83.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $211.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

