Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.0 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $211.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.83.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

