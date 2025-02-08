Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) CFO Mandeep Chawla Sells 90,771 Shares

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 90,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $11,099,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 31st, Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,209,461.82.
Celestica Price Performance
Shares of CLS stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
