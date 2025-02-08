Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) CFO Mandeep Chawla Sells 90,771 Shares

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 90,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $11,099,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,209,461.82.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $61,210,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 13.0% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after acquiring an additional 975,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $47,685,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Celestica by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 301,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Celestica by 1,697.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 233,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

