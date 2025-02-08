Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.65. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 795,263 shares changing hands.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.