Choreo LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Sysco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This trade represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

