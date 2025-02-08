Choreo LLC Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Stock Performance
NYSE AIG opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American International Group
American International Group Profile
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.