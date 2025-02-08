Choreo LLC Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

