Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 856.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 593,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,003.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 343,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 312,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $127.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

