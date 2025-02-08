Choreo LLC Purchases 86,036 Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,036 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 751.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of SABA stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

