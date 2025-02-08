Choreo LLC Purchases 86,036 Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,036 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 751.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of SABA stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.