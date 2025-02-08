Choreo LLC Sells 14,888 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 393,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 106,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $12.01 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

