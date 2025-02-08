Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 114,179 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.